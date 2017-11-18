Shooting kills at least one near SW Houston grocery store

Investigators are gathering evidence in a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Homicide investigators are at the scene of a shooting in southwest Houston.

At least one man has died after gunshots rang out near the Supermercado Latino on Windswept Lane at West Greenridge early this morning.

We do not know what led up to the shooting, but hope to learn more from investigators soon.

Our Eyewitness News crew at the scene says there are a number of people standing around as police investigate.

Houston police are interviewing security guards and restaurant patrons from nearby businesses to try and piece together what happened.

