Shooter wanted after killing at least 1 at NW Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An active search is taking place for suspects following a fatal shooting on Hollister Street.

Houston police responded at about 5:02 p.m. to a call of a reported shooting at the 4000 block of Hollister Street, near Clay Road at the T&T Food Mart.

Witness at the scene told police that one to two men walked up to the parking lot and opened fire.

Authorities believe a rifle was used in this incident.

The victim has been identified as a man in his 30's and is believed to have been an employee at the convenience store.

Houston police say the victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, we do not have a description of the suspects.
