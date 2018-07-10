WOMAN SHOT

Shooter on the run after injuring woman near Katy car wash

Shooter on the run after injuring woman near Katy car wash (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left a woman wounded near a Katy-area car wash.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released images of a vehicle they say was involved in the shooting Tuesday afternoon at 910 S. Mason Rd.

The woman was driving down Mason Rd. when the Ford Explorer SUV drove next to her. She heard a loud pop and noticed her windshield was shattered. She was able to get to her destination, the car wash, where she got help.

Suddenly, a single gunshot rang out, striking the woman. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?

Deputies say this is the vehicle used by the suspect in a shooting at a Katy area car wash.



The woman's husband told Eyewitness News his wife was shot through the upper arm with the bullet stopping only a few millimeters from her heart.

The victim still has the bullet lodged in her chest. Doctors are expected to remove it in another few months.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 713-274-9210.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS or at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
