CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --The older brother of Selena, the slain queen of Tejano music, is a wanted man in Texas.
AB Quintanilla was just listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Nueces County for the month of August.
Authorities said the record producer and musician is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.
The 53-year-old is described as standing 5 foot 6 inches, and weighing 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-827-8477.
Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.
