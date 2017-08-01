EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1827170" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial

The older brother of Selena, the slain queen of Tejano music, is a wanted man in Texas.AB Quintanilla was just listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Nueces County for the month of August.Authorities said the record producer and musician is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.The 53-year-old is described as standing 5 foot 6 inches, and weighing 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-827-8477.Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.