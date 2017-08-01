Selena's brother among Texas county's most wanted fugitives

In Nueces County, the brother of Tejano superstar Selena is wanted by police. (KTRK)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --
The older brother of Selena, the slain queen of Tejano music, is a wanted man in Texas.

AB Quintanilla was just listed on a Top 10 fugitives list in Nueces County for the month of August.

Authorities said the record producer and musician is wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.

The 53-year-old is described as standing 5 foot 6 inches, and weighing 186 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a long beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers at 1-800-827-8477.

Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.

Forever Selena: Queen of Tejano's legacy lives on
More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
Selena remembered in emotional makeup tutorial
Transform yourself into the Queen of Tejano with this makeup tutorial

