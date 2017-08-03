HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One of the city's oldest community centers is facing a big challenge: broken air conditioning.
S.H.A.P.E. Center on Live Oak Road is struggling to find the funds to replace the broken air conditioner. Nearly 80 children registered for summer activities at the facility are enduring sweltering temperatures because the building has no windows.
Founder Deloyd Parker has taken campers on field trips to get them out of the heat, but they can't avoid the building completely.
The center has launched an online campaign to raise the $25,000 required to upgrade the air conditioning.
