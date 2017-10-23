PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

ABC News exclusive: Sgt. La David Johnson widow 'angry' about Trump's call

The widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson says she was "very angry" about President Donald Trump's condolence phone call, in exclusive interview with ABC News. (KGO)

COOPER CITY, Florida --
The widow of a soldier killed in an ambush in the African nation of Niger gave an exclusive interview this morning on "Good Morning America."

The death of Army Sergeant La David Johnson has been at the center of a public dispute between President Donald Trump and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson of Florida.
Myeshia Johnson said she received a phone call from President Trump.

"I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband's name, and that's what hurt me the most because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country why can't you remember his name," Myeshia said. "That's what made me upset and cry even more because my husband was an awesome soldier."

Congresswoman Wilson called out the president for what she called his unfeeling remarks.

