Sex offender arrested for possession of child porn

EMBED </>More Videos

Rosenberg PD arrest man on charges of child pornography (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A former registered sex offender has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

Rosenberg police say detectives working in conjunction with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of James McMillan Sr.

The 47-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Rosenberg P.D. says McMillan was required to register as a sex offender after a 1992 conviction, but the law at the time only required that sex offenders be registered for ten years.

McMillan is being held in the Ft. Bend County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderchild pornographyRosenberg
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Spring mom fights to find missing daughter 8 years later
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
Show More
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Houston Open still searching for new home for 2019
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
Fire at UH parking garage sends firefighter to hospital
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
More News