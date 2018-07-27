Texas sex offender accused of grabbing woman near trail and sexually assaulting her in Colorado

Sex offender accused of grabbing woman near trail and assaulting her

A sex offender, with a history of crimes in both Texas and Colorado, is being held on a million dollar bond.

Johnny Harris, 48, is accused of grabbing a woman near a popular Colorado trail, tying her up and attempting to sexually assault her.

Officials say the woman was walking her dog on Wednesday when Harris attacked her.

According to police reports, when Harris went to look for the glasses he dropped, the woman was able to break free and run for help.

"She was partially unclothed, and her hands were bound, and she was gagging and screaming for help," authorities said.

Two men bicycling nearby went after the suspect and held him until police arrived.

Harris was convicted in Texas in 1999 for assaulting a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and registered as a sex offender. He was released from prison in 2014.
