Severe weather outbreak expected in the Northeast today

MAX GOLEMBO
Severe weather is expected to hit the Northeast today and may bring damaging winds of more than 60 mph, large hail and possibly tornadoes from Massachusetts to Virginia.

The biggest threat for these conditions will be from Scranton, Pennsylvania, into Binghamton, New York, and through Hudson Valley into Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Flash flooding is also possible, with flood watches posted for the Northeast.

Watching the tropics

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development. At this time the chance is very low for this system to become a tropical cyclone.

This morning, the system is located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly drifting north toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain to the Southeast over the next several days as the moisture from the system combines with a frontal boundary to the north.

Very heavy rain is expected from Florida into the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic states over the next several days. Some areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain. Localized flooding and even flash flooding is possible through the week.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
$100K Bentley bursts into flames when driver crashes after chase
Family refuses to give up hope in unsolved murders of 3 relatives
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at Houston apartments
Parents furious after son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the U.S.'
Fire chief believes cameras captured angel image above truck
Driver arrested after fiery crash into gas pump
Rockets fall to Golden State in Game 1 of West finals
Rockets vs. Warriors Game 1 in :60 seconds
Show More
SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets' fashion before Game 1 of West finals
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
Schools warn parents ahead of '13 Reasons Why' Season 2
Officer on leave after chokehold incident at Waffle House
Woman shares struggles after HPD cruiser crash during chase
More News