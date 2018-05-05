Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat

EMBED </>More Videos

A video posted to Snapchat appears to show a Rich Central student attacking a substitute teacher. (WLS)

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois --
Police are investigating after a video showing students attacking a teacher was posted to Snapchat Friday at Rich Central High School in Olympia Fields.

The video appears to show a boy walk into a classroom and repeatedly punch a substitute teacher until he is restrained by classmates. The teacher was not seriously injured.

Olympia Fields police said several juveniles were taken into custody, but no charges have been filed yet.

Rich Central High School officials said they are cooperating with police.

"We are disappointed as this goes against our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment for all students as well as staff. At this time, we are not able to provide additional comments due to it being a student discipline matter," said Rich Central High School Principal Todd Whitaker in a statement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacherattackassaultsnapchatsocial mediaIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Pearland Town Center
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance
Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Clear Lake
HPD searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run in SW Houston
Man beaten with shovel while he slept has died
Sheriff faces questions about 'delayed' arrest of child molester
Suspected drunk driver could face charges for deputy-involved crash
Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out
Show More
Special elections held to fill councilman Larry Green's seat
Warehouse and homes damaged in 3-alarm fire in east Houston
Men use forklift to steal ATM, lead police on chase through northeast Houston
Micheal B. Jordan meets with fan who contacted him on social media
Rain early Saturday, clearing late for Cinco!
More News