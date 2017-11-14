A sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 6 Constables Office is under investigation for alleged sexual assault.The call came in during the early morning hours of October 29th.Galena Park police were called to Regency Inn and Suites, a small motel less than a mile from the police station.The accusation is that a sergeant sexually assaulted a woman. Immediately, the police department turned the case over to the Harris County Sheriff's Office."The only thing that I can tell you is that there is an open investigation into the matter, and for any questions and comments, it's going to be Harris County Sheriff's Department," said Chief Reese Martin.Harris County officials confirmed the following this afternoon:Eyewitness News is not identifying the officer because no criminal charges have been filed.Precinct 6 confirmed to Eyewitness News that the sergeant is still on duty and working as the investigation continues.