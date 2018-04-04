Send your story ideas to Ted Oberg Investigates

TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

What is a good tip?



A good tip consists of information that we can use to start looking into a problem, preferably with documented proof of the problem. A hunch, a guess, speculation or rumor aren't typically good for tips. Tips also should have news value that others could benefit from.

Mail
You can send us tips to
KTRK / ABC13
Attn: Ted Oberg
3310 Bissonnet
Houston, TX 77005

Tip line: 713-663-8760

WhatsApp
WhatsApp is a secure way to contact us with tips. When you use WhatsApp, it sends a secure message directly to our office. It uses end-to-end encryption for protection of anything you send. Our WhatsApp number is 832-519-8098. (This is not for phone calls, it's for the WhatsApp only. Calls to that number aren't received or answered.)
Signal
Signal is another private messaging app designed with security in mind. Messages are encrypted from end-to-end. The app can be used to send encrypted messages, pictures, video and more. Our Signal number is 832-519-8098. (This is not for phone calls, it's for the Signal only. Calls to that number aren't received or answered.)

