Security at the Corn Maze in Denver's Botanic Gardens will be stepped up after a woman was allegedly attacked by a man pretending to be an actor.According to police, a 29-year-old woman was attacked Saturday night when the masked suspest tried kissing and dancing with her. At one point, he threw her to the ground and dragged her.The man got away before police could catch him.New security measures include volunteers standing on a look-out platform.