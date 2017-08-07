Transient who tried to steal beer fatally stabs security guard in California, police say

A transient who tried to steal beer from a Food 4 Less in Sylmar fatally stabbed a security guard who tried to stop him, police said.

A transient who stole beer from a convenience store in California fatally stabbed a security guard who tried to stop him, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect, described as a transient in his 20's had been known to cause problems at the store before. On Sunday he took beer and went out the door before being pursued by the guard, police said.

They got into a confrontation on the sidewalk and the transient stabbed the guard, described as a man in his 20's, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect ran into a home across the street, but officers were able to take him into custody.

