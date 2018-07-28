Security guard fatally shoots man outside a sports bar in N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police say a security guard shot and killed a man outside a sports bar in north Houston Saturday morning.

The deadly confrontation happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of North Freeway at the Fiesta Michoacan Sports Bar.

Investigators say the security guard was involved in some kind of disturbance when he opened fire.

One man was shot and killed.

The security guard was also injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

It's not clear how the disturbance started.
