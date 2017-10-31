Search underway for Ft. Bend Co. home invasion suspects

Deputies are searching for several suspects in a Fort Bend County home invasion.The home invasion happened in the 11400 block of Bucks Bridge Lane.We do not know if there are any injuries.Earlier, SkyEye13 was over the scene where law enforcement was searching with K-9 units for the suspects.School officials at Fort Bend ISD said they have placed two campuses on lock out mode as officials search for the suspects, including Drabek Elementary School and Kempner High School.The district said the doors are locked at those campuses but school instruction is continuing.