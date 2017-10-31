Search underway for Ft. Bend Co. home invasion suspects

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for several suspects in a Fort Bend County home invasion.

The home invasion happened in the 11400 block of Bucks Bridge Lane.

We do not know if there are any injuries.

Earlier, SkyEye13 was over the scene where law enforcement was searching with K-9 units for the suspects.

School officials at Fort Bend ISD said they have placed two campuses on lock out mode as officials search for the suspects, including Drabek Elementary School and Kempner High School.

The district said the doors are locked at those campuses but school instruction is continuing.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
home invasionsearchFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Spooky showers possible this Halloween in Houston
Astros run out of Game 6 party vouchers
Check your neighborhood for sex offenders on Halloween
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Injured police officer honored for heroic efforts
Gallery Furniture sending Astros fans to Game 6 in LA
Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' production amid Spacey flap
TV host Wendy Williams passes out during live show
Show More
'Houston Batman' remains a mystery for decades
Whole Foods is hiring 6,000 new team members
Elderly woman located after going missing for weeks
Fast facts on Astros pitching ace Justin Verlander
Habitat for Humanity rebuilds 200 homes post Harvey
More News
Photos
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
PHOTOS: Pumpkin carving creations
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
More Photos