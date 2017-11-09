A search resumes today for an 84-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend in northeast Houston.According to Texas EquuSearch, Fransisco Flores was last seen on Nov. 4 in the area of the Eastex Freeway and Crosstimbers.Flores suffers from dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and vision issues.Flores was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also seen sporting a short white beard.A search command post will be set up at the Iglesia La Luz Del Mundo Church at 8312 Eastex Fwy.If you have seen Flores, you are urged to call Houston police at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.