MISSING MAN

84-year-old man with dementia last seen over the weekend near Eastex Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas EquuSearch searching for Fransisco Flores, 84, who was last seen in northeast Houston on Nov. 4.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A search resumes today for an 84-year-old man who was last seen over the weekend in northeast Houston.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Fransisco Flores was last seen on Nov. 4 in the area of the Eastex Freeway and Crosstimbers.

Flores suffers from dementia, diabetes, high blood pressure and vision issues.

Flores was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also seen sporting a short white beard.

A search command post will be set up at the Iglesia La Luz Del Mundo Church at 8312 Eastex Fwy.

If you have seen Flores, you are urged to call Houston police at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
missing mansearchmissing personHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MISSING MAN
Missing Sugar Land man with Down syndrome found safe
Presumed bodies of missing hikers found embracing
Missing man found dead in Greens Bayou, family says
87-year-old man with memory loss missing in Alief
More missing man
Top Stories
11 people taken into custody after burglary spree
Wet streets this morning
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Uber unveils flying taxi plan, teams with NASA
Boy dies after eating grilled cheese sandwich at pre-K
Show More
Internship allows students to work on school buses
Ex-TV anchor says Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Who should play Houston Astros in their movie
Police escort injured HPD officer to hospital after crash
JOBS: IKEA's Baytown fulfillment center is hiring
More News
Top Video
Driver runs off after deadly crash near Eastex Freeway
'Send nudes': Facebook's odd request to stop revenge porn
Missing mom who is deaf last seen in SE Houston
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More Video