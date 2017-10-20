Search intensifies for driver who killed mom of 2

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Law enforcement investigators are looking to the public to help find the person who fatally struck Taisheonna Kennedy earlier this month.

Kennedy, 21, was on her bicycle when she was hit on the service road in the 6800 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North on Oct. 7 at around 11:30 p.m.

According to authorities, she was hit from behind by a dark gray, 2010 Toyota Highlander. The driver drove away without helping Kennedy.

Investigators determined the vehicle model from roadway debris.

The woman's father Dontreal Taylor was stood along with other family members and Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators Friday to appeal to the public.

"I'm missing my daughter right now," Taylor told media members.

The family is urging people who may know what happened in that area during that night to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

