HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --ABC13 is one of the first TV stations in the country to put data from the new GOES-16 satellite on the air.
Data is updated every five minutes, which creates a very smooth animation and allows meteorologists to identify storms that are developing, strengthening and weakening.
During severe weather events, the satellite can update every 30 seconds.
In addition to cloud cover, GOES-16 satellite can identify smoke, dust, water vapor, and lightning.
