SCIENCE

SCIENCE SATURDAY: What astronauts see from the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

Get a glimpse at an astronaut's view aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)

A ride aboard the International Space Station comes with its risks, but the payoff is grand. Astronauts are treated to breathtaking views of the entire world.

The space station circles the planet once every 90 minutes, giving astronauts 16 glimpses of the planet within a 24-hour period.

It travels approximately 249 miles above the surface of the Earth, rewarding astronauts with a sky-high view of rivers and mountain ranges and Mother Nature's other greatest attractions to sprawling metropoles and other feats of humankind.

First launched into orbit in 1998, the International Space Station is the ninth space station to house humans in low-Earth orbit. Five space agencies representing nations in North America, Europe and Asia collaborate to fund and staff the ISS, which carries out research pertaining to everything from human health to technological building materials used not just in space but also for life here on Earth.

Over the last nearly two decades, there have been 52 crewed expeditions to the International Space Station, with most crew members hailing from the United States and Russia.

If you'd like to try and spot the International Space Station as it passes over your neighborhood, an interactive tool helps you track the location of the massive space laboratory as it whirs overhead.

Related Topics:
scienceinternational space stationnasaspacephotography
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
NASA soars past goal for Mission Control Kickstarter
Journey 92 million miles away to the sun
Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid
NASA needs your help to study next month's eclipse
More Science
Top Stories
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Dozens searching for missing woman in Montgomery County
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
$19.5M Lazy Lane mansion hits market in River Oaks
Beloved chains we wish were in Houston
Charges dropped against man claiming cop harassed him
EXCLUSIVE: Jewelry store owner recalls violent shootout
Show More
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Crosby
4 local Frenchy's Chicken locations closing
More News
Top Video
'Game of Thrones' memorabilia housed at Texas A&M
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
More Video