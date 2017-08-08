SCIENCE

What are these mysterious marching bugs spotted in Houston?

EMBED </>More Videos

Mysterious bugs spotted in Houston (MandyDanyale/Storyful)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman is trying to identify an odd group of insects she spotted marching to the beat of their own drum last month.

Mandy Danyale saw the six bugs marching in a row and eventually moving into different geometric formations all in time with one another. The insects move for a few seconds, all freeze in sync and then continue their jitterbug jive.

Danyale described the rotund bugs as "dancing blueberries."

Those leaving comments on the original video can't come to a consensus as to what the bugs may be. One user identified the creatures as southern green stink bugs, a stinky species found across the world.

Others claim the insects are black kudzu bugs, another stinky insect found in the southern United States that is known to munch on soybeans and other crops.

MORE ANIMALS: Florida hiring a full-time iguana wrangler
EMBED More News Videos

Cool job alert! Do you want to be an iguana wrangler?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencewild animalsbugsviral videobuzzworthywhat's trendingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Report: US already feeling effects of climate change
NASA wants to beam your message into space
Mars rover sings 'Happy Birthday' to itself
SCIENCE SATURDAY: Is there life on Mars?
More Science
Top Stories
More heavy rain possible overnight
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
N. Korea examining plans to fire missiles on Guam
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
How would US stop North Korean missile?
Body of missing woman in her 60s found in retention pond
Show More
FBISD to give daily updates about Willowridge mold
Swimming to be banned at San Luis Pass
Register to attend Texans open practice in Houston
Flooded cars 101: How to find your towed vehicle
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
More News
Top Video
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Sinead O'Connor pleads for help in Facebook video
How would US stop North Korean missile?
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
More Video