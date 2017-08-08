HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston woman is trying to identify an odd group of insects she spotted marching to the beat of their own drum last month.
Mandy Danyale saw the six bugs marching in a row and eventually moving into different geometric formations all in time with one another. The insects move for a few seconds, all freeze in sync and then continue their jitterbug jive.
Danyale described the rotund bugs as "dancing blueberries."
Those leaving comments on the original video can't come to a consensus as to what the bugs may be. One user identified the creatures as southern green stink bugs, a stinky species found across the world.
Others claim the insects are black kudzu bugs, another stinky insect found in the southern United States that is known to munch on soybeans and other crops.
