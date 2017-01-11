Webster resident awaits bald eagle's hatching

A baby bald eagle is getting ready to hatch in Webster, and you can watch it happen!Two eagles showed up in 2013, and they come back every year."We decided to call them Antony and Cleopatra, but the name didn't really stick," laughed Paul White. "All we do now is call them Mama Webster and Papa Webster."Paul and his wife Elsie follow the eagles' progress every day as webcams capture the most intimate moments of their lives."We just wonder what they are thinking about," Elsie explained.Mama Webster laid an egg last week. It's scheduled to hatch sometime around Valentine's Day."Bald eagles have never been down here, and now they're coming down," Paul said. "It was a hell of a thrill."