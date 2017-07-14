SCIENCE

Second-born children more likely to be delinquent, study finds

(Shutterstock)

First-borns have a new study to lord over their siblings. A study has found that second-born children, especially boys, are more likely to get in trouble.

An MIT economist studied how birth order affects whether a child, particularly a boy, exhibits "delinquency behavior," compared to first-borns in the same family. Joseph Doyle and his colleagues defined delinquency in terms of "disciplinary actions and truancy at school, juvenile delinquency, and adult crime and imprisonment."

The researchers looked at sets of data involving tens of thousands of brothers in two different settings: Denmark and Florida.

"In families with two or more children, second-born boys are on the order of 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and enter the criminal justice system compared to first-born boys even when we compare siblings," the study reads.

Doyle told NPR this may be caused by a number of factors, including the second child's need to compete for attention, and the presence of such a young role model in the second-born child's life.

"The first-born has role models, who are adults. And the second, later-born children have role models who are slightly irrational 2-year-olds, you know, their older siblings," he said.

The study mainly focused on differences in second-born boys and their siblings, and found a less significant difference among girls and their siblings.

A separate study earlier this year found that the extra attention first-born siblings receive could lead to a higher IQ.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sciencebirthchildrensiblings
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Astronauts practice for return to Earth in new capsule
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
NASA gets up close and personal with Jupiter
1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
More Science
Top Stories
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Suspect sketch released in shooting of baby
Shopping surprise for youth sports with Deshaun Watson
748 grams of Xanax stashed in grill of car
SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque
Miracle mechanics change lives one car at a time
Former teacher sentenced for abusing 8-year-old student
Show More
City leaders: shopping carts around city cause flooding
Denny's strangulation victim's family to attend hearing
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
Another round of storms Friday
Maria Menounos opens up about brain tumor battle
More News
Photos
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos