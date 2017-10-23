U.S. & WORLD

Continuous photos of earth's orbit being captured in a matter of an hour and a half

ISS astronauts to capture pics of earth on continuous orbit (KTRK)

The International Space Station is taking folks around the world in 90 minutes.

Starting at around 7:25 a.m. today, the space station's astronauts will capture images of Earth during an entire orbit from their perspective 250 miles above the surface.

Plans for Space Station Expedition 53 crew call for the photo capture to start over Europe, pass by Africa and Asia, view a sunset near Australia and sunrise west of South America, cross over Mexico, and finish with a ride across the U.S. into Canada.

The crew was inspired by a project from the 1980s called "A Day in the Life of America," which consists of 200 photojournalists capturing life across the U.S. on film in a single day.

People on earth are encouraged to follow the project using the hashtag #1world1orbit.

Related Topics:
sciencenasainternational space stationu.s. & worldspacephotography
