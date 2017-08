EMBED >More News Videos Journey 92 million miles to the sun for Science Saturday.

Is there life on other planets? It's one of the enduring questions of our lifetime, and space agencies like NASA are closer than ever to definitively figuring out what -- if anything -- thrives beyond Earth.Scientists have long suspected that Mars could be among the most habitable bodies in the solar system and just two years ago discovered evidence of liquid water flows on the Red Planet. In fact, scientists have even identified some organisms here on Earth that they believe could thrive under Mars-like conditions.Check out the video above to learn more about humankind's journey to Mars and what lies ahead.