  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
NASA

"Houston, we've had a problem" spoken from space

EMBED </>More Videos

Apollo 13 calls mission control, "Houston we've had a problem" (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It was April 13th, 1970 that the now famous words were spoken from Apollo 13, "Houston, we've had a problem."

Apollo 13 had just experienced an explosion and astronaut Jim Lovell called mission control in Houston to report the problem.


While Lovell's transmission became part of NASA history, it was command module pilot John Swigert who actually called Houston first about the problem. Here's the official NASA transcript on the incident.

James Lovell, Mission Commander
John Swigert, Command Module Pilot
Fred Haise, Lunar Module Pilot
Jack Lousma, CAPCOM (Mission Control)
Nasa Transcript:

Swigert: "Okay, Houston, we've had a problem here."
Lousma: "This is Houston. Say again please."

Lovell: "Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a main B bus undervolt."

Lousma: "Roger. Main B undervolt."

Haise: "Okay. Right now, Houston, the voltage is--is looking good. And we had a pretty large bang associated with the caution and warning there. And as I recall, main B was the one that had an amp spike on it once before."

Lousma: "Roger, Fred."

The Apollo 13 crew and NASA had to overcome a number of serious obstacles to get back home. First, they had to improvise and construct a carbon dioxide filter. Second, they had to operate and return their spacecraft with very little electrical power. The country was captivated by the plight of the astronauts, and on April 18th, the crew safely splashed down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaremember whenABC13 TBTspaceastronauthistoryjohnson space centerHoustonClear LakeLeague City
NASA
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
Don't flip out over Earth's magnetic field flipping
Remembering the Columbia tragedy 15 years later
More nasa
SCIENCE
Report: No way to stop Houston from flooding
Unsolved UFO case bewilders Houston investigator
Self-taught 'rocket man' blasts off into California sky
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
More Science
Top Stories
Homeless man found clinging to life after beating in Midtown
Server issues disrupt STAAR testing for some Houston area students
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies for 2nd day on Capitol Hill
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Show More
You can see the World Series trophy in person starting today
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Woman adopts boy after meeting his birth mother on flight
Police: Man robs bank in attempt to impress Taylor Swift
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
More News