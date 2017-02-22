SPACE

New Earth-size worlds found that could hold life found orbiting star

NASA released images of what the seven newly discovered Earth-size planets orbiting a dwarf star may look like on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL --
For the first time ever, astronomers have discovered seven Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star - and these new worlds could hold life.

This cluster of planets is less than 40 light-years away in the constellation Aquarius, according to NASA and the Belgian-led research team who announced the discovery Wednesday.

The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter. Three are in the so-called habitable zone, where liquid water and, possibly life, might exist. The others are right on the doorstep.

Scientists said they need to study the atmospheres before determining whether these rocky, terrestrial planets could support some sort of life. But it already shows just how many Earth-size planets could be out there - especially in a star's sweet spot, ripe for extraterrestrial life.

The takeaway from all this is, "we've made a crucial step toward finding if there is life out there," said the University of Cambridge's Amaury Triaud, one of the researchers. The potential for more Earth-size planets in our Milky Way galaxy is mind-boggling.

"There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy," said co-author Emmanuel Jehin of the University of Liege. So do an account. You multiply this by 10, and you have the number of Earth-size planets in the galaxy - which is a lot."

Last spring, the University of Liege's Michael Gillon and his team reported finding three planets around Trappist-1. Now the count is up to seven, and Gillon said there could be more. Their latest findings appear in the journal Nature.

This compact solar system is reminiscent of Jupiter and its Galilean moons, according to the researchers.

Picture this: If Trappist-1 were our sun, all seven planets would be inside Mercury's orbit. Mercury is the innermost planet of our own solar system.

The ultracool star at the heart of this system would shine 200 times dimmer than our sun, a perpetual twilight as we know it. And the star would glow red - maybe salmon-colored, the researchers speculate.

"The spectacle would be beautiful because every now and then, you would see another planet, maybe about as big as twice the moon in the sky, depending on which planet you're on and which planet you look at," Triaud said Tuesday in a teleconference with reporters.

The Leiden Observatory's Ignas Snellen, who was not involved in the study, is excited by the prospect of learning more about what he calls "the seven sisters of planet Earth." In a companion article in Nature, he said Gillon's team could have been lucky in nabbing so many terrestrial planets in one stellar swoop.

"But finding seven transiting Earth-sized planets in such a small sample suggests that the solar system with its four (sub-) Earth-sized planets might be nothing out of the ordinary," Snellen wrote.

Gillon and his team used both ground and space telescopes to identify and track the planets, which they label simply by lowercase letters, "b'' through "h." As is typical in these cases, the letter "A'' - in upper case - is reserved for the star. Planets cast shadows on their star as they pass in front of it; that's how the scientists spotted them.

Tiny, cold stars like Trappist-1 were long shunned by exoplanet-hunters (exoplanets are those outside our solar system). But the Belgian astronomers decided to seek them out, building a telescope in Chile to observe 60 of the closest ultracool dwarf stars. Their Trappist telescope lent its name to this star.

While faint, the Trappist-1 star is close by cosmic standards, allowing astronomers to study the atmospheres of its seven temperate planets. All seven look to be solid like Earth - mostly rocky and possibly icy, too.

They all appear to be tidally locked, which means the same side continually faces the star, just like the same side of our moon always faces us. Life could still exist at these places, the researchers explained.

"Here, if life managed to thrive and releases gases similar to that that we have on Earth, then we will know," Triaud said.

Chemical analyses should indicate life with perhaps 99 percent confidence, Gillon noted. But he added: "We will never be completely sure" without going there.
Related Topics:
sciencenasau.s. & worldspace
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPACE
WATCH LIVE: Life on other planets? NASA spills
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic pad
SpaceX launch aborted seconds before liftoff
NASA website lets public search for undiscovered worlds
More space
SCIENCE
Geologists find an eighth continent: Zealandia
Firefall dazzles visitors to Yosemite National Park
Crew breaks down a 70-foot dinosaur replica
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
More Science
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: HPD K-9 shot in north Harris County
Boy finds mom stabbed to death in Montgomery Co.
Official: Trump to revoke transgender guidance
SCOTUS orders new hearing for black Texas death row inmate
Conjoined twin sisters born in Houston
2 people sought after shooting teen with pellet gun
Officers risk lives in burning car rescue
Show More
Large pothole causes big delays on N. Fwy
New hands-free only rule for drivers in Sugar Land
Powerball jackpot reaches staggering $403 million
Bus caught on video nearly hitting motorcyclists
Police: Woman shot in face after making food run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Young Selena fan celebrates her Bidi Bidi Birthday
Houston Heart Ball hopes to end heart disease and strokes
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at zoo
More Photos