Two years after New Horizons' historic flyby, NASA has released detailed new imagery of Pluto and its largest moon.Using data and digital elevation models, scientists crafted imagery of nitrogen ice plains with blocky mountain ranges on the dwarf planet.The images also show that Pluto's largest moon, Charon, is full of canyons at the end of an expansive flat plain.New Horizons is also still on the move. Its next target is a small object in the Kuiper Belt called MU69 that sits a billion miles beyond Pluto.