NASA's Johnson Space Center launches new podcast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --NASA's Johnson Space Center is launching a new podcast titled -- what else -- 'Houston, We Have a Podcast.'
The series will detail the space agency's work to advance the future of human spaceflight and extraterrestrial exploration. New episodes will be released each Friday on iTunes, SoundCloud and NASA.gov.
In the inaugural episode, NASA public affairs officer Dan Huot offers an overview of the International Space Station and discusses the ISS's importance to space research.
Future episodes will discuss space food, human research in space and NASA's mission to Mars.
On Aug. 10, NASA will produce a live edition of the podcast featuring astronaut Jack Fischer, who is currently serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 51. The episode will stream live on NASA TV, Facebook, YouTube, UStream and other platforms.
