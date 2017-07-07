SCIENCE

NASA's Johnson Space Center launches new podcast

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA's Johnson Space Center has launched a new podcast. (NASA)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
NASA's Johnson Space Center is launching a new podcast titled -- what else -- 'Houston, We Have a Podcast.'

The series will detail the space agency's work to advance the future of human spaceflight and extraterrestrial exploration. New episodes will be released each Friday on iTunes, SoundCloud and NASA.gov.

In the inaugural episode, NASA public affairs officer Dan Huot offers an overview of the International Space Station and discusses the ISS's importance to space research.

Future episodes will discuss space food, human research in space and NASA's mission to Mars.

On Aug. 10, NASA will produce a live edition of the podcast featuring astronaut Jack Fischer, who is currently serving as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station as part of Expedition 51. The episode will stream live on NASA TV, Facebook, YouTube, UStream and other platforms.

Gnarly nebulae: Breathtaking clouds of gas float through space
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencenasajohnson space centerspaceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SCIENCE
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
How to protect yourself from sharks at the beach
Total solar eclipse over US 99 years in the making
Where do tropical computer models come from?
More Science
Top Stories
2 arrested for alleged prostitution of 14-year-old
Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Field
Astros add 6th player to All-Star Team
Former HISD security guard hit with child porn charges
PD: Mom speeding before child dies in E. Houston rollover
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Show More
Photo of purported pierced baby sparks debate
Roof company offering free AR-15 for business
Sheriff issues hilarious 'coyote warning'
Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
More News
Top Video
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Woman survives four story fall from hotel
Man caught trying to break into home while family is inside
Montgomery Co. mosquito tests positive for West Nile
More Video