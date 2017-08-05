NASA wants to beam your message into space

PASADENA, California (KTRK) --If you've ever wanted to beam a message of goodwill to whatever -- or whoever -- lies beyond Earth, here's your chance.
In September, NASA is going to transmit a short message from its social media followers to the Voyager 1 spacecraft, which will soon celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Until Aug. 15, users can post their messages to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+ or Tumblr with the hashtag #MessageToVoyager. Messages must be 60 characters or less and contain only letters, numbers, spaces and punctuation (sorry -- no emojis!).
NASA will pick finalists, and the public will later have the chance to vote on their favorite message.
The space agency will beam the message into space on Sept. 5, and it is expected to arrive at the spacecraft on Sept. 6.
Launched in 1977, the Voyager mission is the longest continuously operating space mission. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in space and was the first spacecraft to enter interstellar space. Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to fly by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.
The contest is inspired by the Golden Record, a time capsule aboard the Voyager spacecraft containing sounds and images representing life and culture on Earth.
