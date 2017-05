NASA plans to have a pair of astronauts take an emergency spacewalk outside the International to replace a malfunctioning computer as early as Tuesday.Station Commander Peggy Whitson and Astronaut Shane Kimbrough have been tasked with the repair of the failing computer, which is one of two that controls major U.S. systems aboard the orbiting outpost, according to NASA.On Sunday, Whitson prepared a spare data relay box that is ready to be brought outside to replace the failing unit.The spacewalk is expected to last about two hours. This is the sixth spacewalk conducted from the Quest airlock this year.