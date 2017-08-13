U.S. & WORLD

NASA spots unusual wildfire burning in Greenland

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA's Aqua satellite captured an unusual photo of a wildfire burning in Greenland. (NASA)

NASA's Aqua satellite captured an unusual photo of a wildfire burning in Greenland, a country covered mostly by ice.

The fire was first spotted nearly two weeks ago, and it burned 90 miles northeast of Sisimiut on the island nation's western side.

The agency noted that Greenland's summer melt now lasts 70 days longer than it did several decades ago, paving the way for the possibility of more burns.

"Every summer, warmer air temperatures cause melt over about half of the surface of the ice sheet - although recently, 2012 saw an extreme event where 97 percent of the ice sheet experienced melt at its top layer," explained University of Washington glaciologist Ian Joughin.

Scientists believe the fire is burning through peat, a layer of decomposing plant matter known to release large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere when ignited.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
scienceu.s. & worldenvironmentwildfirenasasatellites
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
Bruno Mars donates $1M to Flint water crisis
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
Arby's goes Italian with Smoked Porchetta sandwich
More u.s. & world
SCIENCE
Why this plaque could be aliens' first glimpse at humans
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
How solar power will handle the eclipse
Galveston Bay gets a "C" in annual environmental report
More Science
Top Stories
Trailer 'full of people' found in south Texas, police say
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Tropical Storm Gert forms in Atlantic Ocean
Murder suspect among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Show More
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 44 years later
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Bruno Mars donates $1M to Flint water crisis
More News
Top Video
Houston 7th grader wins 3 medals in Junior Olympics
Murder suspect among Crime Stoppers' wanted felons
Houston mayor: Time to draw 'red line' on hate groups
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
More Video