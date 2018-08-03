SCIENCE

NASA announces crew who will fly first commercial rockets into space

EMBED </>More Videos

NASA announced the group of astronauts who will be carrying out their first commercial flight.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
NASA made an announcement that is out of this world.

On Friday, they revealed the crew members who will be carrying out the Space agency's first commercial flights.

American astronauts will be flying American built rockets into space from American soil. At least that it the slogan that was repeated during the announcement.

EMBED More News Videos

NASA announces astronauts assigned to first Boeing and Space-X flights.



The crew includes shuttle astronauts, crew members from the International Space Station and even some who have never flown out to space.

The chosen astronauts will be the first to conduct flight tests and missions on the Boeing Starliner and Space X crew dragon.

NASA director Jim Bridenstine says the agency has spent billions of dollars a year to reach this stage and there is no turning back.

Crew members have worked years with companies to get here and they said they cannot wait for the flights to begin next year.

The first tests flights are expected to take place within the next few months, into early next year.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencenasaastronautsciencejohnson space centerSpaceXspaceHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
12-mile-wide body of water found beneath Martian landscape
TDIH: Armstrong becomes 1st man to walk on the moon
This aquarium wants to let you dive into a tank of bull sharks
Richmond to spray for mosquitoes starting tonight
More Science
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News