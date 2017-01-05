Meet the mesentery, the organ you never knew you had

Your digestive system just got a new organ.Scientists have long known about the mesentery, a structure that connects the intestine to the abdomen, but it has been considered a fragmented structure comprised of several different parts.Until now.New research from a University of Limerick surgeon classifies the mesentery as its own organ, a move that could change the way doctors diagnose and treat abdominal disease."Now we have established anatomy and the structure. The next step is the function," Professor J Calvin Coffey said in a news release."If you understand the function, you can identify abnormal function, and then you have disease. Put them all together and you have the field of mesenteric science...the basis for a whole new area of science," he added.Classifying the mesentery as a separate organ could help make surgeries less invasive and improve patient recovery times.The new research has even prompted an update to the Gray's Anatomy textbook.