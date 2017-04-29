THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Pint-sized future scientists wearing white lab coats and safety goggles are the first thing you see when you walk through the doors of Little Beakers Science Labs for Kids in north Houston.
Kids play and create the day away with up to 30 experiments at six different lab locations. Learning about the physical impacts of tornados and building explosions, rockets and bubbles are just a few of the projects children discover and create.
With a background in chemical engineering, owner Cinttya Morgan said she came up with the idea after she discovered people knew very little about career choices in the sciences.
"This is a museum-style, very hands-on science facility for kids and parents to have fun and work on experiments," Morgan said. "From physics to electrochemistry, it's a place for kids to know what science is actually all about and have fun learning."
With two locations in the Houston area, Little Beakers is also a popular destination for field trips and birthday parties.
