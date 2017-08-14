SOLAR ECLIPSE

Last-minute solar eclipse travel tips

EMBED </>More Videos

A trip to Carbondale, Ill., for next week's solar eclipse is hardly a one-day affair. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO, Illinois --
A trip to Carbondale, Ill., for next week's solar eclipse is hardly a one-day affair.

Driving, the city is over five hours south of Chicago on a day without heavy traffic. But the Illinois Emergency Management Agency expects 100,000 people to flock to Carbondale for this special event.

It's worth planning to stay overnight in the day or two leading up to the celestial phenomenon to make sure you're in the path of totality on Monday, August 21.

"I think the deal to have right now is camping," says Illinois Tourism Director Cory Jobe.

Jobe highlights Duquoin State Fairground, which offers camping for $25 a night and is roughly 18 miles from Carbondale. Jobe also recommends Walker's Bluff, which hosts the Moonstock Festival that weekend and offers camping and about 8 miles from Carbondale. Finally, the World Shooting and Recreational Complex has camping approximately 54 miles from Carbondale.

Many hotel rooms have been reserved for years as guests from across the globe prepared to travel great distances for this historical event. Some hotels may have vacancy--but those rooms have a premium price on them.

You can get more information on travel and events in Carbondale at www.CarbondaleEclipse.com.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencesolar eclipseeclipsetravel tipsdrivingu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Amazon offering refunds for bogus eclipse glasses
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
Capturing the eclipse pro tips
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Sea turtles lay 15 million eggs on Mexican beach
NASA spots unusual wildfire from the sky
Why this plaque could be aliens' first glimpse at humans
More Science
Top Stories
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Pair of robbers hold Subway worker at gunpoint
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump business council
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
Show More
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
More News
Top Video
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump business council
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Pair of robbers hold Subway worker at gunpoint
More Video