SCIENCE SATURDAY: Journey 92 million miles away to the sun

Journey 92 million miles to the sun for Science Saturday. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/GSFC)

Nearly 100 million miles away sits a huge, flaming ball of gas: the sun. Check out the video above for a look at some of NASA's most striking photos and videos of the stunning object at the center of the solar system.

Many of the striking images, taken from telescopes and space observatories, depict coronal mass ejections that occur when large amounts of plasma are ejected from the star's solar corona.

If that ejection reaches Earth, it can negatively impact our planet's magnetosphere, disrupting radio transmissions and damaging satellites and other electrical infrastructure. Particularly strong ejections can even result in widespread power outages on Earth, although scientists are working on technology to protect infrastructure from such disruption.

MORE SCIENCE SATURDAY: NASA takes you into a nursery of forming stars
Journey with NASA into a cluster of forming stars with this stunning visualization.

