Many of the striking images, taken from telescopes and space observatories, depict coronal mass ejections that occur when large amounts of plasma are ejected from the star's solar corona.
If that ejection reaches Earth, it can negatively impact our planet's magnetosphere, disrupting radio transmissions and damaging satellites and other electrical infrastructure. Particularly strong ejections can even result in widespread power outages on Earth, although scientists are working on technology to protect infrastructure from such disruption.
