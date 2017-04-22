SCIENCE

Gnarly nebulae: Breathtaking clouds of gas float through space

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">BUBBLE NEBULA: The remarkably spherical Bubble marks the boundary between an intense wind of particles from the star and the more quiescent interior of the nebula. (NASA, Donald Walter&#47;South Carolina State University&#47;Paul Scowen&#47; Brian Moore&#47;Arizona State University)</span></div>
A glimpse up at the night sky will reveal a seemingly endless landscape of twinkling stars, but there are even more striking formations lurking in the cosmos: nebulae.

A nebula is a large cloud of gas and dust in space. According to NASA, a nebula often forms in areas where a new star is forming or another star is dying.

Nebulae come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are often brilliantly colored masses that take on breathtaking formations, many of which resemble things here on Earth -- think stingrays, bubbles and tornadoes, to name a few.

Take a look through the gallery above to see some of the most striking nebulae spotted by NASA and other space agencies throughout the years.

