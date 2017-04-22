If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
A nebula is a large cloud of gas and dust in space. According to NASA, a nebula often forms in areas where a new star is forming or another star is dying.
VIDEO: Journey into the cosmos to explore nebulae
Nebulae come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are often brilliantly colored masses that take on breathtaking formations, many of which resemble things here on Earth -- think stingrays, bubbles and tornadoes, to name a few.
Take a look through the gallery above to see some of the most striking nebulae spotted by NASA and other space agencies throughout the years.