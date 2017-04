EMBED >More News Videos Take a look at some of the universe's most striking nebulae.

A glimpse up at the night sky will reveal a seemingly endless landscape of twinkling stars, but there are even more striking formations lurking in the cosmos: nebulae.A nebula is a large cloud of gas and dust in space. According to NASA , a nebula often forms in areas where a new star is forming or another star is dying.Nebulae come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are often brilliantly colored masses that take on breathtaking formations, many of which resemble things here on Earth -- think stingrays, bubbles and tornadoes, to name a few.Take a look through the gallery above to see some of the most striking nebulae spotted by NASA and other space agencies throughout the years.