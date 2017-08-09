GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Galveston Bay's aquatic ecosystem has been marred by pollution, habitat destruction and coastal degradation, according to a newly released ecological report card.
Overall, the bay earned a "C," which study authors say denotes "significant threats" to the waterway. Grades for individual categories included in the full report card were largely unchanged from last year's study:
- Human health risks: C
- Habitat: D
- Water quality: A
- Coastal change: C
- Wildlife: C
- Pollution: C
"We urge residents and local and state leaders to support our efforts and the preservation of Galveston Bay," said Galveston Bay Foundation President Bob Stokes. "Our research indicates that although measures have been taken to protect the region, there is still plenty of work to be done to save this precious natural resource and its watershed from long-term damage."
Officials said they plan to use events -- like an upcoming community beach clean-up event on Sept. 23 -- to educate the public about bay conservation efforts.
