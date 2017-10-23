HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Speaking in a city that has seen unprecedented weather as of late, former Vice President Al Gore will speak on climate change and its role on extreme weather.
Rice University's Tudor Fieldhouse is hosting the speaking event Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
Gore has immersed himself in environmentally geared projects following his failed bid at the White House in 2000. Gore spends the majority of his time as the chairman of the Climate Reality Project, a nonprofit devoted to solving the climate crisis.
Gore has also written best sellers like "Earth in the Balance" and "An Inconvenient Truth," the latter of which was produced into an Oscar-winning documentary film.
You can get more information on the event website here.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff