Earth in for close call with football field-sized asteroid on Sunday

A football field-sized asteroid will zoom by Earth on Sunday. (KTRK)

An asteroid the size of a football field will whiz notably close to Earth on Sunday.

Dubbed 2017 BS5, the asteroid was first identified earlier this year, and scientists expect it to pass within 756,000 miles of Earth.

On its website, NASA has a tool that lets viewers at home track the asteroid's orbit.

2017 BS5 is one of five asteroids that NASA expects to whir relatively close to Earth this year; the next will zoom by Earth in October. That asteroid, 2012 TC4, will come much closer to Earth but is also much smaller than 2017 BS5.

Journey 92 million miles to the sun for Science Saturday.


