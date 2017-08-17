HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We are all excited about Monday's total solar eclipse, but perhaps none of us is quite as excited as former astronaut Mike Massimino. He says he hopes everyone gets a chance to see the upcoming eclipse and have a safe and fun afternoon looking up at the sky.
Even though we are not in the path of totality here in Houston, the sun will still be 67 percent obscured during the eclipse. Mike says the eclipse is a reminder that, here on Earth, we are all a part of what is going on around us in the universe.
As an astronaut, Mike was the first person to tweet from space. He completed two missions to the Hubble Telescope and four space walks to make critical repairs to the telescope. He is now the senior space advisor to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, a Columbia University professor and a New York Times bestselling author.
