SOLAR ECLIPSE

Former astronaut on eclipse: 'We're all part of this cosmic dance'

EMBED </>More Videos

Former astronaut Mike Massimino discusses the upcoming solar eclipse. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are all excited about Monday's total solar eclipse, but perhaps none of us is quite as excited as former astronaut Mike Massimino. He says he hopes everyone gets a chance to see the upcoming eclipse and have a safe and fun afternoon looking up at the sky.

Even though we are not in the path of totality here in Houston, the sun will still be 67 percent obscured during the eclipse. Mike says the eclipse is a reminder that, here on Earth, we are all a part of what is going on around us in the universe.

As an astronaut, Mike was the first person to tweet from space. He completed two missions to the Hubble Telescope and four space walks to make critical repairs to the telescope. He is now the senior space advisor to the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, a Columbia University professor and a New York Times bestselling author.

Total solar eclipse 2017: Everything you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on August 21, the first time on the U.S. mainland since 1979.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sciencespacenasaeclipsesolar eclipseastronautNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOLAR ECLIPSE
How to look for solar eclipse shadows
Protecting your eyes during the solar eclipse
Bonnie Tyler to sing 'Total Eclipse' during eclipse
Tips for driving during solar eclipse
More solar eclipse
SCIENCE
University of Houston student researchers chase eclipse
Tips for driving during solar eclipse
Neil deGrasse Tyson on solar eclipse: 'Don't video it'
Last-minute solar eclipse travel tips
More Science
Top Stories
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
Brief police chase ends in deadly crash
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Trump on Confederate statues: 'You can't change history'
Show More
Ex-teacher gets 30 year in prison for sex with student
GOT 'EM: Bait car nets car thieves in middle of joyride
REMEMBERING: Jessica Cain vanished 20 years ago
Shots fired as bettors fight over basketball game
Congresswoman calls for removal of President Trump
More News
Top Video
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Brief police chase ends in deadly crash
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
More Video