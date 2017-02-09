VALENTINE'S DAY

A Houston cockroach could make your love last forever

Forget flowers and chocolate -- make your love last forever this Valentine's Day with a cockroach.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you want your love to last until the end of eternity, you might consider a cockroach

Known to survive nuclear attacks, decapitation, drought and famine, the creepy crawlers might be the best way to make your love last until the end of time, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science is making it easy.

For just $5, the museum will name one of the cockroaches in the Cockrell Butterfly Center after your beloved Valentine as part of its Endless Love program.

Each named roach also comes with a digital commemorative certificate, perfect for gifting.

Proceeds from the cockroach naming program will be funneled directly back into the museum's conservation and education initiatives.

The best part? You don't even have to touch the cockroach.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
