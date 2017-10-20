School counselor accused of sex crime out on bond

A former school counselor accused of indecency with a child is out of custody.Brandon McElveen, a former staff member at KIPP Explore Academy, allegedly pulled an 8-year-old girl out of class and took her into his office for extended periods of time. The encounters allegedly happened on multiple occasions.Charges were filed Monday, and on Wednesday evening McElveen was located and taken into custody by US Marshals in Victoria.A judge there set his bond at $50,000, which he posted Thursday and was released from custody.According to court documents, the child knew McElveen as the school counselor, "Mr. Mack."The child told investigators the incidents happened when she was in second grade.She reported to police that he would touch her over and under her clothes and wouldn't stop when she told him to.Court documents say McElveen would take the child's clothing off to reportedly check for "bites" and "lice."The victim also reported to police that he forced her to touch his private parts.The child's second grade, art and technology teachers reported she was taken out of class multiple times for unknown reasons.KIPP fired McElveen upon learning of the allegations. Officials issued the following statement: "We, at KIPP Houston, are focused on supporting our students and families during this time. We take recent accusations against a former staff member very seriously -- the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Because there is an active investigation underway, the police have asked KIPP Houston not to share any information at this time. We are committed to continuing to work closely with law enforcement throughout their investigation."