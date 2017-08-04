School cop busted for alleged child porn after job interview for law enforcement

School cop busted for alleged child porn after job interview for law enforcement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who wanted a job in law enforcement is under arrest instead, after authorities allege he was caught with child pornography.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says Jeffrey Warren Clark is a Humble ISD police officer who applied for employment with Precinct 4. During the background check, Constable Herman says Clark admitted viewing sexually explicit images of children.

After obtaining a warrant from the District Attorney's Office, investigators entered Clark's home, where they say they found thousands of images of graphic child pornography and child exploitation.

Clark, 48, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.

Humble ISD issued the following statement: "An Humble ISD nighttime patrol officer has been charged with possession of child pornography. Nighttime patrol officers do not interact with students on a regular basis. He was hired in July 2015 and on August 2, 2017 he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Humble ISD will continue to work with Precinct 4 in this matter."
