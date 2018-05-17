School bus collides with dump truck, injuries reported

EMILY SHAPIRO
A school bus collided with a dump truck on Route 80 near Mount Olive Township, New Jersey, this morning, police said.

Injuries were reported but the extent of the injuries were not immediately clear, according to the police department in Mount Olive Township, which is about 50 miles west of New York City.

Multiple ambulances were on the scene and police said Route 80 was closed in both directions.

Morristown Medical Center has received an unknown number of patients from the accident, a medical center spokeswoman said.
This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.
