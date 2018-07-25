NO MORE GUNS: Santa Fe sports league changes raffle prize after backlash from community

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Fe sports league changes raffle prize after backlash from community. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
After backlash following the announcement of a gun raffle set to take place in Santa Fe, a local sports league is changing the prize.

In a passionate post on Facebook, Melinda Lewis called the idea of raffling off guns "insensitive."

"Please contact this group (Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes), it's on their raffle ticket or Santa Fe PD, someone, anyone and STOP THIS insensitive, hair-brained, ludicrous act," Lewis posted. "Sell football paraphernalia for God's sake! Have some compassion! And, yes, I am a gun owner, but really??? Now? By kids? Help me stop them."

The winners of the raffle were to be announced during a homecoming game this upcoming football season.

On Facebook, Santa Fe Braves and Starlettes announced the change in prizes.

Instead of a gun, hunting package gift cards will be given to the winners.

"We would like to offer our heartfelt apology to anyone offended by the prizes chosen in January," a post stated.

Last May, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was charged with killing 10 people and injuring 13 more at Santa Fe High School.

Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events unfolded in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News