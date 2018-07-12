EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3745772" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TIMELINE: Houston-area children that accidentally shot themselves

A San Antonio boy is in critical condition, after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.Police say the 3-year-old grabbed the gun that was in a holster attached to the frame of a bed.The gun belongs to his mother's boyfriend. The boyfriend was at work at the time, and the mother was asleep.No word yet if any charges will be filed.Two young children have accidentally shot themselves with guns found in their homes in the Houston area just this week.