San Antonio boy accidentally shoots himself with mom's boyfriend's gun

EMBED </>More Videos

A 3-year-old San Antonio boy accidentally shot himself in the stomach when he found a gun while his mother was sleeping (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
A San Antonio boy is in critical condition, after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Police say the 3-year-old grabbed the gun that was in a holster attached to the frame of a bed.

The gun belongs to his mother's boyfriend. The boyfriend was at work at the time, and the mother was asleep.

No word yet if any charges will be filed.

Two young children have accidentally shot themselves with guns found in their homes in the Houston area just this week.
TIMELINE: Children accidentally shooting themselves with guns in their homes
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Houston-area children that accidentally shot themselves

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredchild shottexas newsgunsSan Antonio
Related
TIMELINE: Children accidentally shooting themselves with guns in their homes
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News