PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Family shows up at Hwy 6 crash scene where loved one was hit

Woman fatally hit by car on way home from work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who was walking home from her job at the Salvation Army died after she was hit by a car while crossing Highway 6 in west Harris County.

The crash happened in the 8400 block of Highway 6 near Beechnut at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Lisa Thi Flaherty was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a white Toyota.

Flaherty was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver in his mid 20s remained at the scene. They don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

An official at the scene stated the woman's family showed up when she didn't arrive home. Flaherty's father told ABC13 she was covering a night shift for a coworker who was off that evening.

An investigation is ongoing.

