DISASTER RELIEF

Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies set for April 28-30

EMBED </>More Videos

Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies set for April 28-30. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies from April 28-30.

"The severe weather we had last year - particularly Hurricane Harvey - was a stark reminder that Texans should be prepared for emergencies at all times," Hegar said. "This tax holiday allows people to save money while ensuring they have the supplies they need before an emergency situation occurs."

There's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Purchases that qualify include:

  • Batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75.

  • Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300.

  • Portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

Purchases that do not qualify include:

  • Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

  • Camping stoves and camping supplies.

  • Chainsaws.

  • Plywood.

  • Extension ladders and stepladders.

  • Tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller's website.

The Comptroller's office estimates shoppers will save more than $1.5 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by lawmakers during the 2015 Texas Legislature.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
disaster reliefdisasterstate of emergencysevere weatherhurricaneu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISASTER RELIEF
Relief Gang opens warehouse of supplies to storm victims
"The city bounced back. We're bouncing back."
'HOUSTON AFTER HARVEY': Leaders talk recovery at town hall
HISD helping families impacted by Harvey today at pop up shop
More disaster relief
Top Stories
Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI again
Man with 3 DWIs charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash
Man dead after shooting at business in north Houston
Houston mother fighting to stay afloat after husband's deportation
Multiple houses erupt in flames in NW Harris Co.
13-year-old accused in fatal shooting no longer on the run
Car taken from mansion recovered after home invasion
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell turns himself in on fraud charges
Show More
HPD arrests 122 sex trade suspects so far in 2018
Astros' McCullers advocating for free pet neutering
Twins retire from Houston Police Department
4 dead, including baby, in multi-state incest case
Prisoner on the run for 36 years captured in Houston
More News